Advertisement

Search for Breasia Terrell continued in Clinton Co. Saturday

As the search in Clinton County entered its third day, many were still assisting in the efforts.
By Talya Faggart
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 6:51 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) -

The search for missing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell continued through Saturday. As the search in Clinton County entered its third day, many were still assisting in the efforts.

“A lot of people are here today. We told people this is where we’d be at so we got here first thing and we just got done looking our area that law enforcement gave us. We didn’t find anything unfortunately but there’s still a lot of ground to cover,” said Athena Gilbraith, a volunteer.

Police said they’re searching about 26 square miles in the county. As each day passes, community support continues to grow. Emergency services said many have donated items like food and water. Gilbraith brought donations from others with her as well.

“Breasia’s teachers dropped off about 100 cases of water and Gatorade to my house yesterday for their part and we brought that up with us,” she said. 

The heat index reached triple digits on Saturday, but the urgency for the search continued. Volunteers stayed hydrated and prepared and many rested when needed. As both the search and heat intensified, they’re hoping to help bring Breasia home.

“This is what we do after the protests. This is what we do after we say, Black Lives Matter. This is showing that black lives really do matter. Breasia’s life matters,” Gilbraith said, “she could be anywhere and my feeling is that you know, we’re not going to stop until we find her.”

Officials from emergency services said they’ve had even more volunteers come out to help Saturday and that support from the community has been tremendous as many donate their time and efforts to help assist in the search. 

Police said 12 agencies including state, federal, and local, are efforting the search in addition to the volunteers.

For the latest information on the search go to the Davenport Police Department’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Illinois health officials announce 1,173 new COVID-19 cases, 6 additional deaths

Updated: moments ago
|
By Angela Rose
IDPH is reporting a total of 162,748 cases, including 7,301 deaths.

KWQC

Active Weather Again This Week

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kevin Phelps
Active weather likely again this week.

News

Police: volunteers no longer needed in Clinton area in search for missing Breasia Terrell

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Davenport Police Department has announced there is no longer a need for search volunteers in the Clinton area on Monday.

Local

Man charged with first-degree murder in Cedar County homicide

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
A man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in Cedar County on Sunday, according to the Cedar County Sheriff’s Dept.

Local

Breasia Terrell search continues in Clinton Co. Sunday

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Breasia Terrell search continues in Clinton Co. Sunday

Latest News

Illinois News

Illinois Dept. of Public Health reports 965 new COVID cases, 6 deaths

Updated: 22 hours ago
Illinois Dept. of Public Health reports 965 new COVID cases, 6 deaths

News

Iowa officials report a testing backlog and over 580 new cases and 7 deaths

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 8:48 AM CDT
|
By KWQC Staff
Scott County was reporting 1,284 cases, 10 deaths, and 636 recoveries. That’s up 30 cases, 0 deaths, and 5 recoveries over the past 24 hours.

News

Rock Island couple celebrates 73 years of marriage with drive-by car parade

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 8:11 AM CDT
|
By Montse Ricossa
They are celebrating with a socially distant car parade. If you want to wish them congratulations, it’s from 6:30-7:30 P.M. on Sunday night at the Horace Mann Early Learning Center on 38th Avenue in Rock Island.

News

Rock Island man shot while inside home

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 7:16 AM CDT
|
By Montse Ricossa
Officials say an 18-year-old male had been inside a residence when an "unknown person standing outside fired multiple gunshots into the home" and hit him in the neck. He was transported to a local hospital by a private vehicle.

News

Illinois Dept. of Public Health reports 1,276 new COVID cases, 18 deaths

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 4:01 PM CDT
|
By KWQC Staff
Illinois Dept. of Public Health reports 1,276 new COVID cases, 18 deaths