Search for Breasia Terrell continued in Clinton Co. Saturday

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) -

The search for missing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell continued through Saturday. As the search in Clinton County entered its third day, many were still assisting in the efforts.

“A lot of people are here today. We told people this is where we’d be at so we got here first thing and we just got done looking our area that law enforcement gave us. We didn’t find anything unfortunately but there’s still a lot of ground to cover,” said Athena Gilbraith, a volunteer.

Police said they’re searching about 26 square miles in the county. As each day passes, community support continues to grow. Emergency services said many have donated items like food and water. Gilbraith brought donations from others with her as well.

“Breasia’s teachers dropped off about 100 cases of water and Gatorade to my house yesterday for their part and we brought that up with us,” she said.

The heat index reached triple digits on Saturday, but the urgency for the search continued. Volunteers stayed hydrated and prepared and many rested when needed. As both the search and heat intensified, they’re hoping to help bring Breasia home.

“This is what we do after the protests. This is what we do after we say, Black Lives Matter. This is showing that black lives really do matter. Breasia’s life matters,” Gilbraith said, “she could be anywhere and my feeling is that you know, we’re not going to stop until we find her.”

Officials from emergency services said they’ve had even more volunteers come out to help Saturday and that support from the community has been tremendous as many donate their time and efforts to help assist in the search.

Police said 12 agencies including state, federal, and local, are efforting the search in addition to the volunteers.

For the latest information on the search go to the Davenport Police Department’s Facebook page.

