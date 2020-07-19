Breasia Terrell search continues in Clinton Co. Sunday

CLINTON CO., Iowa (KWQC) -

The search for missing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell continued through the weekend as the search in Clinton County entered the fourth day on Sunday.

“Sincerely appreciate volunteer efforts to help find this missing girl. They’re able to cover a lot of ground. They’re able to do things that we don’t have enough personnel to do,” said Chance Kness, the Emergency Management Coordinator for Clinton County. “The more people that come out, the more ground gets covered and the more possibilities of finding her”.

Throughout the weekend volunteers searched on the side of the highway, in deep ditches and tall grass. Volunteers like Al Womble and Iowa State Rep. Ako Abdul-Samad traveled from Des Moines to help.

“We got to get everybody involved and if we’re an example to help get everybody involved from around the state then let’s do that,” Abdul-Samad said. “If we have the time and resources then we should lend that to whatever area that we have a child that’s missing”.

Womble said while searches like these can be emotionally and physically taxing, everyone can do their part.

“This young lady needs to be found and we need to have the compassion of the community to come together to help this child and help this mother in whatever way possible,” Womble said. “Hopefully we’ll have a good result today. If not hopefully we’ll all raise awareness that other people will say ‘What can I do as well?’”

For the latest information on volunteer search efforts visit the Davenport Police Department’s Facebook page.

Any tips should be called into the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125.

