Cooler start to the work week

Cloudier in the afternoon
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Look for temperatures to stay in the 80s through the evening. It won’t feel much warmer than the temperatures because dew points have dropped to the mid-60s for most. Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies will be here overnight with increasing clouds by late Monday morning. There is a chance Monday for a shower to develop into the late afternoon and more rain will develop by late Tuesday morning. There will be on and off rain chances through Friday. Highs in the 80s are staying through Friday, but we are looking at the heat to return for next weekend with highs in the 90s.

TONIGHT: A few clouds overnight. Low: 66°. Wind: W 0-10 mph.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. Showers and storms developing by evening. High: 85°. Wind:

MONDAY NIGHT: Showers/storms. Low: 69°. Wind: SE 0-10 mph.

