Fresh Custom Meat at The Farmer’s Market

People are getting more concerned about food sourcing---including how and where it is produced. That especially includes meats! Carol Scherer of Scherer Custom Meats joins PSL from one of the company’s vendor locations: The Freight House Farmer’s Market at 421 River Drive in downtown Davenport. Operating hours of the market: Wednesday 4p.m.-8 p.m. , Saturday 8 a.m.-1 p.m., & Sunday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The meat company has been at this market for 12 years and are now located inside the indoor market!

Scherer Farms is locally owned and operated (Dale Scherer) family farm in Scott County, Iowa. Their operation is as a certified beef grower (for over 30 years) which means there are no antibiotics or steroids given to the animals. The snack sticks or brats contain no fillers and have natural casings. The company produces 28 unique, gourmet brat flavors! They also sell farm fresh bacon, meat sticks, brat patties, ribeyes, T-Bones, filet, NY strip steak, ground round, hamburger and pork chops. The website lists all other locations carrying the product line.

Scherer Custom Meats / 21650 215th Avenue / Davenport, Iowa 52807 / Ph: (563) 343-5231 / On Facebook

