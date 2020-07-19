Illinois Dept. of Public Health reports 965 new COVID cases, 6 deaths

Springfield, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday reported 965 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 6 additional confirmed deaths.

According to the IDPH, the state completed over 32,000 tests, this comes as the state had been setting new single day testing records the past three days with a peak of over 46,000 tests completed Saturday.

As of Sunday, IDPH reported a total of 161,575 confirmed cases and 7,295 confirmed deaths in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 32,113 specimens for a total of 2,244,511. The statewide recovery rate is 95%.

