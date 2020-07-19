Advertisement

Iowa officials report a testing backlog and over 580 new cases and 7 deaths

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 8:48 AM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - UPDATE: The Iowa Department of Public Health announced on Sunday morning that there was a reporting backlog, “a significant number of COVID-19 test results were not reported over the weekend due to a backlog that occurred in IDPH’s electronic reporting system. The reporting backlog is processing now and case counts will continue to update throughout the day as usual. The delay in reporting will result in adjustments to some daily case counts reported last week.”

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 582 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 7 deaths between 10:30 A.M. Saturday and 9 A.M. Sunday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the state total to 38,485 cases and 792 deaths.

Public health officials also reported 413,206 people have been tested for the virus, which is 9,480 more than the previous day. 27,875 have recovered from the virus, which is 75 more than the previous day

The state’s website shows the data in real-time. Because of the backlog, COVID-19 cases may be skewed for the next coming days.

As of 9 A.M., Scott County was reporting 1,284 cases, 10 deaths, and 636 recoveries. That’s up 30 cases, 0 deaths, and 5 recoveries over the past 24 hours.

