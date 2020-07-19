Advertisement

Look for relief Sunday

Cold front bringing rain overnight
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 8:47 PM CDT
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Overnight a cold front will come through the Quad Cities and will give slight relief from dew points in the mid 70s today to the upper 60s tomorrow. With this in mind, for temperatures it will bring highs down to the near 90 degree range with the heat index through the afternoon at 90-100 degrees. Not only will the temperatures drop, but there will be a chance for showers and storms to start late tonight, after midnight, into the early morning hours. Expect clearing skies through the rest of the morning, but keep in mind it will still be humid out. It’s a better precaution tomorrow to keep indoors during peak heating hours and in air conditioning if possible. Through the work week prepare for on and off rain chances. Highs in the 80s tomorrow until the middle of the week.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, warm. Showers and storms after midnight. Low: 77°. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 6 AM, then clearer skies in the afternoon. High: 89°. Heat index: 90 to 100+. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 67°. Wind: N 0-10 mph.

