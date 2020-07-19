Man charged with first-degree murder in Cedar County homicide

CEDAR COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - A man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in Cedar County on Sunday, according to the Cedar County Sheriff’s Dept.

The Sheriff’s office received a 911 call in the early morning hours of Sunday reporting a male had been stabbed at a residence south of Clarence in rural Cedar County.

According to the sheriff’s department, 19-year-old Chantz Stevens of Wilton died at the scene.

21-year-old Milton Jermaine Cole Serrano Jr. of Muscatine was arrested and charged with murder in the first degree, harassment in the first degree, and criminal mischief in the third degree, according to a press release.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, and assisted by the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Dept.

An autopsy is pending by the state medical examiner’s office in Ankeny.

