Mercado on Fifth News

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -

The Moline market Mercado on Fifth is known for it’s amazing food, entertainment and great shopping--but now it is also helping local businesses and vendors afloat during this challenging season. Maria Onterveros, President of Mercado on Fifth, is a guest on Paula Sands Live to express disappointment about having to cancel so much due to COVID. However, there is a lot of good news outlined in the segment interview about the exciting expansion which will attract more people to the Floreciente neighborhood in the future and offer additional economic opportunities to small and minority-owned businesses.

Among the things discussed is how they’ve been teaching businesses how to host vendor-style festival events through Facebook instead of in-person large gatherings. Another recent development is that Mercado on Fifth has purchased a building which is currently undergoing renovations. It will be a multi-use facility for cultural events, art festivals, educational classes, and rental space.

If you want to become a vendor, sponsor, or volunteer, visit the Mercado on Fifth website. Here is the Facebook page.

Mercado on Fifth: The Market / 5th Ave. and 12th St. / Moline, IL

Mercado on Fifth (office) mailing address: 2212 37th St. / Moline, IL 61265 / Ph: (941) 343-7579

