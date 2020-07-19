Not as hot or humid for your Sunday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - We start the day with a front sweeping through the region this morning, bringing a few showers and thunderstorms to cool things off a bit. Look for morning clouds, followed by gradual clearing with sunshine by afternoon. While temperatures won’t be quite as warm today, we could see the potential for the heat index reaching into the 90′s. Expect a few passing clouds overnight, with lingering cloud cover to start the week. We’ll see off and on rain chances over the next few days.

TODAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms this morning, then gradual clearing with sunshine by afternoon. High: 89°. Wind: NW 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: A few clouds overnight. Low: 68°.

MONDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and warm. Showers and storms developing by evening. High: 84°.

