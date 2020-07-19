Not as hot or humid for your Sunday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - After an active start to the day with strong storms, heavy rain and damaging winds, we’ll head into the afternoon hours with a bit of a respite. Look for lingering clouds early this afternoon, followed by gradual clearing and some sunshine late. Temperatures won’t be quite as warm or conditions as muggy during the day. Highs should range from the lower to middle 80′s for most locations. Expect a few passing clouds overnight, with lingering cloud cover to start the week. We’ll see off and on rain chances over the next few days.

TODAY: Gradual clearing, followed by sunshine by afternoon. High: 87°. Wind: NW 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds overnight. Low: 68°.

MONDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and warm. Showers and storms developing by evening. High: 84°.

