Not as hot or humid for your Sunday

Morning Rain/Afternoon Sun
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 5:27 AM CDT
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - We start the day with a front sweeping through the region this morning, bringing a few showers and thunderstorms to cool things off a bit. Look for morning clouds, followed by gradual clearing with sunshine by afternoon. While temperatures won’t be quite as warm today, we could see the potential for the heat index reaching into the 90′s. Expect a few passing clouds overnight, with lingering cloud cover to start the week. We’ll see off and on rain chances over the next few days.

TODAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms this morning, then gradual clearing with sunshine by afternoon. High: 89°. Wind: NW 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT:  A few clouds overnight. Low: 68°.

MONDAY:  Mostly cloudy and warm. Showers and storms developing by evening. High: 84°.

