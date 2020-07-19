Recharge Your Mind, Body, & Spirit

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Self care should never be overlooked! But the truth is that many of us don’t take the time (especially women!) to cater to our own needs because the business of life and caring for others takes priority.

Sarah Reitan and Penny Kain from The Healing Heart Center, Inc. in Bettendorf join PSL to talk about the various services offered that can help people cope with stress and heal from within. See their website for details!

Counseling Services : Family therapy, Life coaching, Play Therapy for Children, Addictions, Divorce Mediation, Anxiety & Depression

Holistic Services: Massage, Reflexology, Halotherapy, Salt Therapy, Thai Body Massage, Chiropractic, Yoga/Meditation

The Healing Heart Center / 2435 E. Kimberly Road / Bettendorf, IA / Ph. 563-370-7995 / On Facebook

