Rock Island couple celebrates 73 years of marriage with drive-by car parade

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Island couple is celebrating 73 years of marriage on Sunday! Charles and Helen Albrecht Dismer got married on July 19, 1947.

The couple met after World War II, where Charles served in France with the U.S. Army. We're told they met at the Prom Roller Skating Rink in Davenport and that's where their love story began.

They are celebrating with a socially distant car parade. If you want to wish them congratulations, it’s from 6:30-7:30 P.M. on Sunday night at the Horace Mann Early Learning Center on 38th Avenue in Rock Island.

The couple has three children, seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Congratulations from TV6 on your big day!

