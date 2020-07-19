Rock Island man shot while inside home

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Police say they responded to a report of shots fired in the 1600 block of 12th Avenue around 10:30 P.M. on Saturday night.

Officials say an 18-year-old male had been inside a residence when an "unknown person standing outside fired multiple gunshots into the home" and hit him in the neck. He was transported to a local hospital by a private vehicle.

Once the victim had been stabilized, he was airlifted to Iowa City for more treatment for his life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made. Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Rock Island Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.