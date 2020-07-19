The Latest at Chicago’s Navy Pier

Chicago, Ill. (KWQC) -

Cory Jobe, Director of Communications of Navy Pier in Chicago, joins PSL via ZOOM to talk about what’s going on at the Windy City attraction during the summer of 2020. First and foremost, he stresses that numerous COVID safety measures are in place (as a part of the phased re-opening in Illinois). Additional cleaning, social-distancing ambassadors, mask wearing, and clearly-marked painted circles for separating group are examples of what has been established for visitors’ safety and comfort.

Jobe gives a rundown of how a visit to Navy Pier comes alive: live music, terrific food & dining, exciting shopping, stunning lakefront views, free public programs, green space, and so much more. As a nonprofit organization, Navy Pier offers a diverse range of activities and experiences for every member of your family!

Visit the website for more info or to see a schedule of events so you can plan a roadtrip!

Navy Pier: Chicago’s Waterfront Destination / 600 E. Grand Ave. / Chicago, IL / 800 595-PIER (7437)

Thank you all for an amazing 104 years of fun. Here's to many more to come! 🎡🥳 Posted by Navy Pier on Wednesday, July 15, 2020

