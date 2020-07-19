Wisconsin Dells economy suffers as COVID-19 continues

Wisconsin Dells, Wisc. - As COVID rates surge across the country, many tourist destinations are feeling the effects at full force, including the”waterpark capital of the world” Wisconsin Dells.

“To have a business and to watch that erode with something like COVID-19, boy those are just tough things to swallow.” said Chula Vista Resort owner Mike Kaminski.

Kaminski has furloughed over 400 employees this year as weekday business is down more than 60%. Not only are private businesses suffering, but the city is also missing out on major tax revenue for the city.

“We realized how very serious this pandemic was, anything that was not already in the works-- that was going to be spent with the tourism dollars-- will not be moving forward.” said Wisconsin Dells city treasurer Karen Terry.

