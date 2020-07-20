1 minor injury, vehicle damaged in Davenport shots fired incident

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department responded to a shots fired incident resulting in one person with minor injuries and a vehicle damaged on Monday afternoon.

Davenport police said they received reports of shots fired at approximately 1:31 p.m. near 1900 Iowa Street.

Preliminary information indicated people in a black sedan started shooting towards a second vehicle near the intersection of Pleasant and Iowa Street, police said.

The victim’s vehicle was found with damage as a result of gunfire. Police said one person was treated for minor injuries, which were cuts from glass. No other injuries were reported.

Detectives said they are following up on the incident and there is no more information available at this time.

The Davenport Police Department encourages anyone with information about this incident to call them at (563) 326-6125. You may almost submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.

