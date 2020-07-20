Advertisement

1 minor injury, vehicle damaged in Davenport shots fired incident

(MGN)
(MGN)(KWQC)
By Angela Rose
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department responded to a shots fired incident resulting in one person with minor injuries and a vehicle damaged on Monday afternoon.

Davenport police said they received reports of shots fired at approximately 1:31 p.m. near 1900 Iowa Street.

Preliminary information indicated people in a black sedan started shooting towards a second vehicle near the intersection of Pleasant and Iowa Street, police said.

The victim’s vehicle was found with damage as a result of gunfire. Police said one person was treated for minor injuries, which were cuts from glass. No other injuries were reported.

Detectives said they are following up on the incident and there is no more information available at this time.

The Davenport Police Department encourages anyone with information about this incident to call them at (563) 326-6125. You may almost submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rock Island County health officials report 14 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
Health officials said there are 14 patients being hospitalized.

News

Iowa reporting more cases, additional coronavirus deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
The state is reporting more cases over the last 24 hours.

News

Walmart to close its stores on Thanksgiving Day

Updated: 3 hours ago
Walmart will close its namesake stores and Sam’s Clubs on Thanksgiving Day this year, saying that it wants to have its employees spend time with their families during the coronavirus.

KWQC

Few Strong Storms This Afternoon

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kevin Phelps
Few strong storms this afternoon.

News

Masks to be required in Clinton County buildings July 21

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The board said masks will be available to the public during the first week of the order for those who don’t have one.

Latest News

News

Davenport police update the public on search for Breasia Terrell

Updated: 19 hours ago
The Davenport Police Department held a press conference on Monday about the ongoing search for Breasia Terrell.

News

Local businesses to aid in search for Breasia Terrell

Updated: 19 hours ago
Teacher's Aide is one of many QCA businesses putting up missing child posters of Breasia Terrell.

News

Local Businesses to aid in search for Breasia Terrell

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Michael Tilka
Local Businesses to aid in search for Breasia Terrell

News

Davenport police update the public on search for Breasia Terrell

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The Davenport Police Department held a press conference on Monday about the ongoing search for Breasia Terrell.

News

Rock Island County health officials report 2 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Rock Island County health officials said 17 patients are being hospitalized.