Active Weather Again This Week

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Quiet weather is on the way today, but overall the week will be active. Aside from a few showers today the overall trend will be for clouds to increase this afternoon allowing temps to remain a little cooler than the weekend as highs will generally be in the mid 80s. Showers and storms will fire up to our west overnight and lift into our area sometime Tuesday morning. Severe weather does not appear to be a big threat since these will arrive early in the day. Nearly daily chances for storms will exist as the edge of the heat dome will be in or near our viewing area. Thus, it’s a tough forecast that will be taken day by day. Temps will get back to the 90s by the weekend.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.