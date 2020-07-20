Advertisement

Cooler start to the work week

Cloudier in the afternoon
By Kevin Phelps
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 3:19 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Quiet weather is on the way today, but overall the week will be active. Aside from a few showers today the overall trend will be for clouds to increase this afternoon allowing temps to remain a little cooler than the weekend as highs will generally be in the mid 80s. Showers and storms will fire up to our west overnight and lift into our area sometime Tuesday morning. Severe weather does not appear to be a big threat since these will arrive early in the day. Nearly daily chances for storms will exist as the edge of the heat dome will be in or near our viewing area. Thus, it’s a tough forecast that will be taken day by day. Temps will get back to the 90s by the weekend.

TODAY: Increasing clouds. High: 85°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Few storms. Low: 68°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Showers and storms. High: 80°.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Latest News

Forecast

Mostly cloudy and a bit milder to start our week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Theresa Bryant
Cooler start to the week.

Forecast

Cooler start to the work week

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Alexis Hermansen
Here comes the HEAT!

Forecast

Cooler start to the work week

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Alexis Hermansen
Here comes the HEAT!

Forecast

Cooler temperatures start the week

Updated: 20 hours ago

Latest News

Forecast

Cooler start to the work week

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Alexis Hermansen
Here comes the HEAT!

Forecast

Not as hot or humid for your Sunday

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 12:00 PM CDT
|
By Theresa Bryant
Here comes the HEAT!

Forecast

Gradual Clearing This Afternoon

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 11:56 AM CDT
After an active morning with showers and storms, look for gradual clearing followed by sunshine this afternoon.

VOD Recordings

Cloudier Today

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 9:21 AM CDT
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC morning news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

Forecast

Not as hot or humid for your Sunday

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 7:46 AM CDT
|
By Theresa Bryant
Here comes the HEAT!

Forecast

AM Storms/PM Sunshine

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 7:41 AM CDT
We start the day with a front sweeping through the region this morning, bringing a few showers and thunderstorms to cool things off a bit. Look for morning clouds, followed by gradual clearing with sunshine by afternoon.