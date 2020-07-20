Advertisement

Davenport police update the public on search for Breasia Terrell

Investigation continues; police ask for information about Henry Dinkins
By Angela Rose
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department held a press conference on Monday about the ongoing search for Breasia Terrell.

The missing 10-year-old girl was reported missing on July 10 and last seen in the 2700 block of East 53rd Street in Davenport.

During the briefing, Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski announced there is no longer a need for organized searches for Terrell in the Clinton County area at this time. However, he said people can still organize their own searches if they’d like.

“We are incredibly grateful to the community to assist in the search for Breasia,” Sikorski said. “Several hundred community members responded to our call for volunteers to search, showing the care and compassion of our community.”

Police said they are now refocusing their efforts.

“At this time, we continue to focus our resources on the investigation to pursue the leads that have been developed and are evaluating the tips provided to us by the community,” Sikorski said.

“We all want to find her alive and that is what our intent is with the investigation.”

4 PM DPD Breasia Terrell Update

Posted by KWQC TV6 News on Monday, July 20, 2020

On July 15, Davenport police named Henry Dinkins as a person of interest related to this case. Police have released pictures of his vehicles and ask anyone who has information about his whereabouts between Thursday, July 9 and noon on Friday, July 10 to call (563) 326-6125.

Police said there have been no arrests made that are directly related to this case.

Sikorski said anyone who is interested in assisting or donating to Terrell’s family can contact Family Resources.

Caption

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rock Island County health officials report 14 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
Health officials said there are 14 patients being hospitalized.

News

Iowa reporting more cases, additional coronavirus deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
The state is reporting more cases over the last 24 hours.

News

Walmart to close its stores on Thanksgiving Day

Updated: 3 hours ago
Walmart will close its namesake stores and Sam’s Clubs on Thanksgiving Day this year, saying that it wants to have its employees spend time with their families during the coronavirus.

KWQC

Few Strong Storms This Afternoon

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kevin Phelps
Few strong storms this afternoon.

News

Masks to be required in Clinton County buildings July 21

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The board said masks will be available to the public during the first week of the order for those who don’t have one.

Latest News

News

Davenport police update the public on search for Breasia Terrell

Updated: 19 hours ago
The Davenport Police Department held a press conference on Monday about the ongoing search for Breasia Terrell.

News

Local businesses to aid in search for Breasia Terrell

Updated: 19 hours ago
Teacher's Aide is one of many QCA businesses putting up missing child posters of Breasia Terrell.

News

1 minor injury, vehicle damaged in Davenport shots fired incident

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Davenport police said they received reports of shots fired at approximately 1:31 p.m. near 1900 Iowa Street.

News

Local Businesses to aid in search for Breasia Terrell

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Michael Tilka
Local Businesses to aid in search for Breasia Terrell

News

Rock Island County health officials report 2 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Rock Island County health officials said 17 patients are being hospitalized.