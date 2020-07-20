Davenport police update the public on search for Breasia Terrell

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department held a press conference on Monday about the ongoing search for Breasia Terrell.

The missing 10-year-old girl was reported missing on July 10 and last seen in the 2700 block of East 53rd Street in Davenport.

During the briefing, Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski announced there is no longer a need for organized searches for Terrell in the Clinton County area at this time. However, he said people can still organize their own searches if they’d like.

“We are incredibly grateful to the community to assist in the search for Breasia,” Sikorski said. “Several hundred community members responded to our call for volunteers to search, showing the care and compassion of our community.”

Police said they are now refocusing their efforts.

“At this time, we continue to focus our resources on the investigation to pursue the leads that have been developed and are evaluating the tips provided to us by the community,” Sikorski said.

“We all want to find her alive and that is what our intent is with the investigation.”

On July 15, Davenport police named Henry Dinkins as a person of interest related to this case. Police have released pictures of his vehicles and ask anyone who has information about his whereabouts between Thursday, July 9 and noon on Friday, July 10 to call (563) 326-6125.

Police said there have been no arrests made that are directly related to this case.

Sikorski said anyone who is interested in assisting or donating to Terrell’s family can contact Family Resources.

