Dorm Room/Small Apartment: Build A Bed

Dana Conroy of the Bed, Bath, & Beyond in Dubuque, Iowa, returned for a second segment featuring more dorm room essentials. The emphasis here is the bedroom---including how to build the perfect bed. When re-using a college-issued mattress, the student needs to guarantee protection (using a mattress protector to seal the mattress separately) and comfort (with a mattress topper and pad). Watch the video segment above to see the myriad #dormready bedding designs and brands--including the very popular Ugg line.

Here is an accompanying PSL segment on #dormready organization and storage solutions.

Conroy invites customers to browse in her store or a Bed, Bath, & Beyond nearest your location. If you’d rather shop online and have it shipped or do curbside pick up, that is an option, too. The chain offers FREE two-hour pick up.

