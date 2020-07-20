Dorm Room/Small Apartment Organization

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWQC) -

It’s that time of year when college kids need to prepare to furnish a dorm room or an apartment. Since these spaces are usually quite small, organization for every room---kitchen, bathroom, & bedroom---is pretty important for functionality and sanity!

Dana Conroy at Bed, Bath, & Beyond in Dubuque, Iowa, features many of the types of storage items and gadgets that can make the busy lives of college kids more comfortable and easier. Things like tiered carts on wheels are featured. See many more smart recommendations in the interview segment accessible in the video above or click here to shop for #dormready storage solutions.

Here’s an accompanying PSL segment #dormready bedroom essentials including “how to build a bed”.

Conroy invites customers to browse in her store or a Bed, Bath, & Beyond nearest your location. If you’d rather shop online and have it shipped or do curbside pick up, that is an option, too. The chain offers FREE two-hour pick up.

