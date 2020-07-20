Advertisement

High School Softball And Baseball Playoff Highlights 7-18-20

ihsaa playoffs semi final
ihsaa playoffs semi final
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 12:51 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

High School Softball And Baseball Playoffs 7-17-20

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 11:20 PM CDT
WATCH HIGHLIGHTS FROM:

Sports

High School Softball And Baseball Playoffs 7-17-20

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 10:54 PM CDT

Sports

Hawkeyes moving full steam ahead towards season

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT
|
By Kevin Kohr
With an uncertain future for the upcoming football season, the Hawkeyes are still moving full speed forward in hopes that their is football in the fall.

Sports

High School Playoff Baseball 7-14-20

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 10:27 PM CDT
WATCH highlights from all of Tuesdays high school baseball playoff games

Latest News

Sports

High School Playoff Baseball 7-14-20

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 11:31 PM CDT
High School Playoff Baseball 7-14-20

Sports

Muscatine Senior High School baseball activities canceled this season

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 5:40 AM CDT
Muscatine Senior High School baseball activities have been canceled for the remainder of the season, Athletic and Activities Director Tom Ulses announced on Monday.

Sports

Muscatine Senior High School baseball activities canceled this season

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 9:57 PM CDT
|
By Angela Rose
Athletic and Activities Director Tom Ulses shared the news with student players and their parents on Monday.

Sports

July 11th Sports Cast: Baseball Post season & Softball Highlights

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 11:38 PM CDT
WATCH HIGHLIGHTS FROM: Cal-Wheat vs Springville, Regina vs West Liberty , L-M vs PV

Sports

July 11th Sports Cast: Baseball Post season & Softball Highlights

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 11:02 PM CDT
July 11th Sports Cast: Baseball Post season & Softball Highlights

Sports

Teen Baseball Player Racially Taunted At A High School Baseball Game. “ You should have been George Floyd.”

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 12:28 AM CDT
Jeremiah Chapman is the only black player on his high school baseball team in Charles City, IA. He went through his first real racist experience while playing a baseball game against rival school Waverly-Shell Rock. Fans in the outfield started by taunting his white teammate who Jeremiah came to the aid off and told to ignore the fans. It was then they switched their attention towards him by calling him Colin Kapernick, telling him to go back to the fields (slave fields), and chanted Trump 2020 then finally telling him he should have been George Floyd. A comment that did more than hurt Jeremiah. Now his family is calling for change so something like this never happens to anyone again.