Illinois health officials announce 1,173 new COVID-19 cases, 6 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,173 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday in Illinois, including 6 additional confirmed deaths.

- Cass County – 1 female 90s

- Cook County – 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s

- DuPage County – 1 male 70s

- Peoria County – 1 female 100+

- Will County – 1 female 50s

IDPH is reporting a total of 162,748 cases, including 7,301 deaths.

Since Sunday afternoon, laboratories have reported 34,598 tests for a total of 2,279,109.

Health officials said the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 13 - July 19 is 3.0%.

As of Sunday night, 1,410 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IDPH said 308 patients were in the ICU and 133 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

