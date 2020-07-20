Local businesses to aid in search for Breasia Terrell

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - For retired teacher and Teacher’s Aide Owner Lena Christensen, a missing child is something she’s never had to deal with in all her years as an educator.

“I’ve had some children who, you know, have been in unfortunate situations, but nothing this severe,” said Christensen.

Christensen is one of many QCA businesses putting up missing child posters of Breasia Terrell. Terrell has been missing since July 10 and is 4′5″, 75 pounds, with dark hair and brown eyes.

Over the weekend Davenport Police asked for help from volunteers in the Clinton County area. On Sunday night, Davenport Police thanked volunteers and law enforcement for help in searching that are but are no longer requesting help from volunteers in that area.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.