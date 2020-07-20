Advertisement

Mich. judge sends Black teen to juvenile detention for not finishing schoolwork

Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 4:47 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEVERLY HILLS, Mich. (WDIV/CNN) - The “Free Grace” movement started after a Black teenager from Michigan was sent to juvenile detention for not finishing her schoolwork in what protesters are calling a case of racial discrimination.

Protesters are outraged over the case of a Wylie E. Groves High School student named Grace, saying it’s racial discrimination. They gathered Thursday outside the school then marched to the Oakland County Courts complex.

“I know that if Grace was a 15-year-old white girl, she would not be sitting in juvenile detention right now,” protester Sheri Crawley said.

Grace was on probation in the juvenile justice system for fighting with her mother and stealing. When classes went online, the teen, who has ADHD and receives special education services, didn’t complete her schoolwork, the Detroit Free Press reports. She reportedly struggled with the transition to online learning.

Family Court presiding judge Mary Ellen Brennan declared the 15-year-old had violated her probation by not completing the work and sent her to juvenile detention.

State Rep. Kyra Bolden says all measures should be examined before incarceration, especially with COVID-19 surging across the country.

"Gov. [Gretchen] Whitmer issued an executive order that specifically talked about not incarcerating children during this global pandemic, and this situation does exactly the opposite of that," she said.

Oakland County Executive David Coulter called for Grace’s case to be reviewed, a request that a Family Division judge granted Friday, according to the Detroit Free Press. The hearing is scheduled for Monday morning.

“You’re a young girl with your whole life ahead of you, and I want to make sure that you have every opportunity to succeed. It’s my responsibility and the county’s opportunity to make sure that we’re giving you the appropriate support and resources so that you can be successful in your life. That’s all any of us want,” said Coulter in a message to the teen.

Officials with the Birmingham School District, of which Grove High School is a part, say they had no say in the judge’s order. They held a special meeting Thursday to review Grace’s case and figure out how to help her and others like her.

Copyright 2020 WDIV, Oakland County via CNN. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Latest News

National

Workers protest racial inequality on day of national strike

Updated: moments ago
|
By AARON MORRISON
Dubbed the “Strike for Black Lives,” the protest was organized by labor unions and social and racial justice organizations, which planned a range of actions in more than two dozen U.S. cities.

News

Illinois health officials announce 1,173 new COVID-19 cases, 6 additional deaths

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
IDPH is reporting a total of 162,748 cases, including 7,301 deaths.

National Politics

Georgia Dems choose state chair to replace Lewis on ballot

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Georgia Democrats announced on Monday a list of five finalists who are under consideration to replace Rep. John Lewis on the November ballot.

Coronavirus

White House coronavirus task force briefings are back with Trump at the helm

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Some of Trump’s closest advisers had publicly advocated for the return of briefings led by the president, who has slid against Democratic rival Joe Biden in recent polls.

National

Man who inspired ‘White Boy Rick’ released from custody

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Detroit-area man whose decades in prison for drug dealing and work as an FBI informant inspired the movie “White Boy Rick” was released from custody Monday in Florida, his first steps of freedom since he was a teenager.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump faces divisions with Senate GOP on virus aid

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lisa Mascaro
President Donald Trump insisted “good things” were underway on the next COVID-19 aid package Monday as he met with Republican congressional leaders, but new divisions between the Senate GOP and the White House posed fresh challenges as the crisis worsened and emergency relief was expiring.

National Politics

Trump: White House coronavirus briefings are returning

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
President Donald Trump said coronavirus briefings from the White House are returning this week.

National

Man found dead may be linked to shooting at NJ federal judge’s house

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maryclaire Dale
Investigators are examining a possible connection between the shooting and the body of a man found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in Sullivan County, New York, a law enforcement official said.

National

Keanu Reeves making debut as comic book writer

Updated: 1 hours ago
Keanu Reeves is an actor, musician and film producer. Now he’s venturing into a new artistic world: comic books.

National

NJ gov. calls shooting of judge's family 'horrific crime'

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy talks about the shooting at a federal judge's home that took the life of her 20-year-old son.

National

Bahamas bans US travelers amid COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Travis Leder
Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis has announced new travel bans which will prevent people in the U.S. from traveling to the Caribbean country.