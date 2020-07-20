Mostly cloudy and a bit milder to start our week

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Look for increasing cloudiness this afternoon, with warm temperatures in the lower to middle 80′s. We then enter into a period of active weather as showers and thunderstorms develop later this evening and continue overnight into Tuesday. Some storms could produce areas of moderate to heavy precipitation at times. Expect off and on rain chances through the rest of the week, as temperatures remain in the 80′s. Heat and humidity return by the weekend as highs reach the 90 degree mark.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and warm. High: 85°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low: 68°. Wind: SW 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with occasional showers and thunderstorms. High: 80°.

