Advertisement

Mostly cloudy and a bit milder to start our week

Temperatures not as warm
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Look for increasing cloudiness this afternoon, with warm temperatures in the lower to middle 80′s. We then enter into a period of active weather as showers and thunderstorms develop later this evening and continue overnight into Tuesday. Some storms could produce areas of moderate to heavy precipitation at times. Expect off and on rain chances through the rest of the week, as temperatures remain in the 80′s. Heat and humidity return by the weekend as highs reach the 90 degree mark.

TODAY:  Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and warm. High: 85°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:  Mostly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low: 68°. Wind: SW 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with occasional showers and thunderstorms. High: 80°.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Latest News

Forecast

Cooler start to the work week

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kevin Phelps
Cooler start to the week.

Forecast

Cooler start to the work week

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Alexis Hermansen
Here comes the HEAT!

Forecast

Cooler start to the work week

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Alexis Hermansen
Here comes the HEAT!

Forecast

Cooler temperatures start the week

Updated: 20 hours ago

Latest News

Forecast

Cooler start to the work week

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Alexis Hermansen
Here comes the HEAT!

Forecast

Not as hot or humid for your Sunday

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 12:00 PM CDT
|
By Theresa Bryant
Here comes the HEAT!

Forecast

Gradual Clearing This Afternoon

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 11:56 AM CDT
After an active morning with showers and storms, look for gradual clearing followed by sunshine this afternoon.

VOD Recordings

Cloudier Today

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 9:21 AM CDT
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC morning news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

Forecast

Not as hot or humid for your Sunday

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 7:46 AM CDT
|
By Theresa Bryant
Here comes the HEAT!

Forecast

AM Storms/PM Sunshine

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 7:41 AM CDT
We start the day with a front sweeping through the region this morning, bringing a few showers and thunderstorms to cool things off a bit. Look for morning clouds, followed by gradual clearing with sunshine by afternoon.