On Your Own, But Not Alone

Helping young adults become independent post-foster care
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Hundreds of youth are discharged from Iowa’s foster care system at age 18 each year without having achieved permanency.  Without support, these young people face an uncertain future and risky transition to living on their own. Iowa After Care Services Network exists as a FREE formal program with structured support for these young adults. Recently there has been an age expansion that can now serve young Iowans between 18 to 23. (The previous cut-off age had been 21.) Sign up is completely voluntary. Their fitting slogan is, “On Your Own, But Not Alone”.

Andrew Allen, CEO of YSS/Iowa Aftercare Services Network, was a guest on PSL to highlight the important services this agency can provide including:

  • Financial assistance of a $600/month stipend to those achieving a goal in employment or education
  • Employment or educational assistance
  • Housing
  • Health
  • Life skills
  • Relationships

Iowa Aftercare Services Network / Ph. 800.443.8336 / Contact Us link / Follow IASN on Facebook

