Rock Island County health officials report 2 new COVID-19 cases

ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department announced two new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total number to 1,359.

Health officials said 17 patients are being hospitalized.

The number of deaths stands at 30.

“We believe today’s low case count is just a blip in reporting from labs,” said Rock Island County Health Department Chief Operating Officer Janet Hill, in a news release.

“We know the virus is circulating widely in the community. We have reported 123 new cases in the last week alone, and the number of people needing inpatient hospital care for their infection has risen steadily this month. Please continue to stay vigilant. The only ways to prevent further infection are by wearing a mask, watching your distance and washing your hands.”

The new cases are:

· A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

No more information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

