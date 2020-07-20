Advertisement

Trump tweets photo of himself wearing mask, calls it ‘patriotic’

Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CNN) - President Donald Trump appears to be showing more public support for wearing masks during the COVID-19 pandemic after not wearing one on camera for months.

Trump tweeted an image of himself wearing the face covering on Monday, writing, “Many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance. There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President!”

The picture was taken more than a week ago when Trump visited Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

It is the only time Trump has worn a mask in front of television cameras. He reportedly did so at the urging of his aides.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Senate panel approves Trump’s controversial Fed nominee

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
The Senate Banking Committee approved President Donald Trump’s controversial nominee for the Federal Reserve, Judy Shelton, on a party-line vote Tuesday.

National

LIVE: President Trump speaks at the White House

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
President Trump speaks at the White House on coronavirus.

News

Rock Island County health officials report 14 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
Health officials said there are 14 patients being hospitalized.

National

VIDEO: Off-duty officer pulls boy away from approaching shark

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
The officer darted into the water, grabbed the boy's board and pulled him to safety.

National

Virus antibodies fade fast but not necessarily protection

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By MARILYNN MARCHIONE AP Chief Medical Writer
Researchers found that the antibodies had a half-life of 73 days, which means that half of them would be gone after that much time.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump to hold coronavirus briefing Tuesday

Updated: 37 minutes ago
President Donald Trump pulled the plug on his freewheeling daily coronavirus briefings when they turned into a political liability this spring, but he was reviving them Tuesday, looking to halt a campaign-season erosion of support as new cases spike across the country.

National Politics

Pres. Trump excluding those in US illegally from reapportionment count

Updated: 1 hour ago
President Donald Trump signed a memorandum Tuesday that seeks to bar people in the U.S. illegally from being counted in congressional reapportionment, a move that drew immediate criticism from Democratic officials.f

National

Federal presence in Portland gives protests momentum

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gillian Flaccus
Protesters outside Portland’s U.S. courthouse set a fire in the building’s entryway early Monday in yet another night of conflict with federal agents who repeatedly tear gassed the demonstrators to drive them away, officials said.

National Politics

Next virus aid package could easily swell past $1 trillion

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
President Donald Trump’s negotiators fanned out on Capitol Hill Tuesday over a new COVID-19 aid package as divisions between the White House and Senate Republicans pushed talks into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office to deal with the mounting crisis.

Coronavirus

US accuses Chinese hackers in targeting of COVID-19 research

Updated: 1 hour ago
Hackers working with the Chinese government targeted firms developing vaccines for the coronavirus and stole hundreds of millions of dollars worth of intellectual property and trade secrets from companies across the world, the Justice Department announced Tuesday.

National

DOJ charges Chinese hackers who targeted COVID-19 vaccines

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
DOJ charges Chinese hackers for wide ranging activities including COVID research intrusions.