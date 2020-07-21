Advertisement

Adoptable 4-Legged Friends

Meet "CrackerJack"!
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maquoketa, Iowa (KWQC) -

Julie Moore from the Jackson County Humane Society came on PSL via telephone to talk about “Crackerjack” an 18-month-old male cat hoping for a forever home. He is a very affectionate, litter-trained cat and is good with other felines. He is named “CrackerJack” because his coloring is very similar to caramel corn!

Moore also talked about how adoptions have been going great during the pandemic---with folks spending more time at home, it has given them more time to expand the family and bring in domestic pets. The process of adoptions is still being handled on an appointment, curbside basis. If you are interested in finding out more about “CrackerJack” or any of the other animals at Jackson County Humane Society, click on the links (throughout the page) or call the phone number listed with contact info below. You can also follow the agency on Facebook (see below).

Jackson County Humane Society / 23354 Dark Hollow Rd / Maquoketa, Iowa / (563) 652-5360

Crackerjack 1 1/2 years old male litter box train good with other cats very affected

Posted by Jackson County Humane Society in Iowa on Saturday, July 11, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rock Island County health officials report 14 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
Health officials said there are 14 patients being hospitalized.

News

Iowa reporting more cases, additional coronavirus deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
The state is reporting more cases over the last 24 hours.

Paula Sands Live

Downtown Davenport Wants Your Input

Updated: 3 hours ago
PSL segment: Downtown Davenport Wants Your Input in a survey that will be used for strategic planning.

News

Walmart to close its stores on Thanksgiving Day

Updated: 3 hours ago
Walmart will close its namesake stores and Sam’s Clubs on Thanksgiving Day this year, saying that it wants to have its employees spend time with their families during the coronavirus.

Paula Sands Live

A New Style of Senior Living

Updated: 4 hours ago
PSL segment: A New Style of Senior Living on The Summit of Bettendorf

Latest News

Paula Sands Live

HyVee’s “Find Your Smile Challenge”

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
Most of the usual summer fun is cancelled this year. But here's a program that encourages lots of activity and family communication surrounding all eight dimensions of wellness. And it's FREE! The "Find Your Smile" challenge to win prizes from HyVee.

Paula Sands Live

QCA “Pay What You Can” Cafe

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
It's good food and a "feel good" experience. This "Pay What You Can" dining option is brand new to the Quad Cities. Find out where to find their pop-up events and when the cafe will have a permanent Rock Island restaurant.

KWQC

Few Strong Storms This Afternoon

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kevin Phelps
Few strong storms this afternoon.

News

Masks to be required in Clinton County buildings July 21

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The board said masks will be available to the public during the first week of the order for those who don’t have one.

News

Davenport police update the public on search for Breasia Terrell

Updated: 19 hours ago
The Davenport Police Department held a press conference on Monday about the ongoing search for Breasia Terrell.