Adoptable 4-Legged Friends

Maquoketa, Iowa

Julie Moore from the Jackson County Humane Society came on PSL via telephone to talk about “Crackerjack” an 18-month-old male cat hoping for a forever home. He is a very affectionate, litter-trained cat and is good with other felines. He is named “CrackerJack” because his coloring is very similar to caramel corn!

Moore also talked about how adoptions have been going great during the pandemic---with folks spending more time at home, it has given them more time to expand the family and bring in domestic pets. The process of adoptions is still being handled on an appointment, curbside basis. If you are interested in finding out more about “CrackerJack” or any of the other animals at Jackson County Humane Society, click on the links (throughout the page) or call the phone number listed with contact info below. You can also follow the agency on Facebook (see below).

Jackson County Humane Society / 23354 Dark Hollow Rd / Maquoketa, Iowa / (563) 652-5360

