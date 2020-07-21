Advertisement

Afternoon/Evening storms for your Tuesday

More heat and humidity by the weekend
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms will redevelop across the region this afternoon, with the cloud cover and rain keeping temperatures confined to the upper 70′s to lower 80′s. Some storms could become strong or possibly severe, depending on where the warm front is located and any instability that develops. We’ll see a chance for evening showers and storms, followed by mostly cloudy skies overnight and lows in the 60′s. Rain chances will continue into Wednesday and Thursday as highs get back into the lower to middle 80′s. Take note of those readings—they’ll be on the rise and we’ll see highs in the lower 90′s by the weekend, possibly prompting a few FIRST ALERT DAYS.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. High: 80°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:  Evening showers and thunderstorms, then mostly cloudy overnight. Low: 69°. Wind: SW 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. High: 84°.

