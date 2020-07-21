Cooler Today With A Few Storms

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Another cooler day is on the way thanks to clouds and a few showers this morning. This afternoon will bring a chance for storms across our area with a low end threat for severe weather. The severe weather threat will be dependent on where the warm front sets up (right now thinking north of highway 20) and how unstable we get. Regardless of the instability storms will develop over the area this afternoon with a surge of moisture. A cold front will roll through overnight and some “quieter” weather will settle in for Wednesday and Thursday. We are still tracking a warm up this weekend with highs well into the 90s and feeling like 100 degrees which would lead to a string of First Alert Days for our area.

TODAY: AM showers/PM Storms. High: 80°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Few storms. Low: 69°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny with a few showers. High: 84°.

