Advertisement

Endangered bee species found in QCA

Rare bumble bee found at Nahant Marsh
Rare bumble bee found in Davenport at Nahant Marsh
Rare bumble bee found in Davenport at Nahant Marsh(Nahant Marsh)
By Sharon DeRycke
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A bumble bee species on the federally endangered list has been spotted in the Quad Cities. The Rusty Patched Bumble Bee was found at Nahant Marsh in Davenport on July 6th. The Rusty Patched Bumble Bee is the only bee on the endangered species list.

The bee was once commonly found along the east coast from south Maine through Georgia extending into northern states in the midwest. The bee was placed on the endangered list in 2013 because threats like a decreased habitat, herbicides and insecticide.

This is the first time the bee has been found in Scott County. The confirmed sighting at Nahant Marsh shows the importance of protecting and restoring natural areas. Nahant Marsh will be creating more prairie, wetlands and woodlands on 20 acres of retired farmland. Nahant Marsh is receiving guidance from the US Fish and Wildlife Service to ensure that their natural resource management practices will benefit the recovery of this rare species.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KWQC

Heat & Humidity Return This Weekend

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kevin Phelps
Hot this weekend.

News

Hy-Vee to hand out 3 million free masks to customers

Updated: 11 hours ago
Hy-Vee announced it will distribute three million free masks to people entering its stores starting Monday, July 27.

News

Scott County medical director: QCA reopened ‘more rapidly’ than preferred

Updated: 12 hours ago
Scott County Medical Director Dr. Louis Katz made remarks about how the Quad Cities area reopened “more rapidly” than preferred

News

NAMIWalks to be national virtual event this year

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The virtual NAMIWalks Your Way: A National Day of Hope will be held on Saturday, October 10.

News

'You may not see the FBI, But we are there,' FBI among agencies involved in search for Breasia Terrell

Updated: 14 hours ago
The FBI is among several agencies involved in the search for Breasia Terrell.

Latest News

News

Hy-Vee to hand out 3 million free masks to customers

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The company calls this new initiative “Mask It Up To Shut COVID Down. It’s Your Choice.”

News

2 injured after high-speed chase ends in crash in Bettendorf

Updated: 17 hours ago
Emergency responders arrived on scene of a crash that started as a high-speed chase overnight in Davenport.

News

Masks to be required in Clinton County buildings July 21

Updated: 17 hours ago
The Clinton County Board of Supervisors announced face masks will be required in all county buildings beginning Tuesday, July 21.

News

Moline-Coal Valley School District approves “Return to Learn” plan

Updated: 17 hours ago
Parents and students of the Moline-Coal Valley School District will have two options in the "Return to Learn" plan: all remote learning or a hybrid plan.

News

Scott County medical director: QCA reopened ‘more rapidly’ than preferred

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The Rock Island COVID-19 testing site is now closed, but the NorthPark Mall testing site remains open.