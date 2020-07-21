Endangered bee species found in QCA

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A bumble bee species on the federally endangered list has been spotted in the Quad Cities. The Rusty Patched Bumble Bee was found at Nahant Marsh in Davenport on July 6th. The Rusty Patched Bumble Bee is the only bee on the endangered species list.

The bee was once commonly found along the east coast from south Maine through Georgia extending into northern states in the midwest. The bee was placed on the endangered list in 2013 because threats like a decreased habitat, herbicides and insecticide.

This is the first time the bee has been found in Scott County. The confirmed sighting at Nahant Marsh shows the importance of protecting and restoring natural areas. Nahant Marsh will be creating more prairie, wetlands and woodlands on 20 acres of retired farmland. Nahant Marsh is receiving guidance from the US Fish and Wildlife Service to ensure that their natural resource management practices will benefit the recovery of this rare species.

