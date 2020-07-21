Few Strong Storms This Afternoon

Quad Cities, Iowa (KWQC) - There is a low end threat for severe weather this afternoon from 2PM-8PM. The severe threat will depend on a couple of things, how far north the warm front goes and how much instability is available for storms to tap into.

An area of low pressure in northern Minnesota will help to draw south winds into the QCA and a warm front along with it. This front will likely make just north of highway 20 leading to a tornado threat more focused in southern Wisconsin and Minnesota. As this is happening, storms that are currently in Kansas and Missouri will be approaching from the SW. These will interact with the moisture and somewhat unstable air and storms will fire up over our area this afternoon. The overall severe threat will be tied to how warm we get. As of now damaging winds will be the primary threat, followed by large hail. Once the sun begins to set the severe threat will come to an end and move east. Stay weather aware this afternoon!

