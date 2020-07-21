2 injured after high-speed chase ends in crash in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A man and a woman are in the hospital after a high-speed chase that ended in a crash in Bettendorf.

It began as a police pursuit on the west side of Davenport early Tuesday morning. The driver of the vehicle then lead police onto Interstate 80, and then onto Interstate 74 eastbound.

That’s when the two took the I-74 exit towards Middle Road, where the driver lost control of the vehicle, crashing into the exit.

Emergency responders arrived on scene shortly after the crash. No word on the man and woman’s injuries at this time.

This is a developing story.

