Advertisement

2 injured after high-speed chase ends in crash in Bettendorf

Emergency responders arrived on scene shortly after the crash.
Emergency responders arrived on scene shortly after the crash.
Emergency responders arrived on scene shortly after the crash.(KWQC Staff)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 2:54 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A man and a woman are in the hospital after a high-speed chase that ended in a crash in Bettendorf.

It began as a police pursuit on the west side of Davenport early Tuesday morning. The driver of the vehicle then lead police onto Interstate 80, and then onto Interstate 74 eastbound.

That’s when the two took the I-74 exit towards Middle Road, where the driver lost control of the vehicle, crashing into the exit.

Emergency responders arrived on scene shortly after the crash. No word on the man and woman’s injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. TV6 will update you when information is available.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rock Island County health officials report 14 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
Health officials said there are 14 patients being hospitalized.

News

Iowa reporting more cases, additional coronavirus deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
The state is reporting more cases over the last 24 hours.

News

Walmart to close its stores on Thanksgiving Day

Updated: 3 hours ago
Walmart will close its namesake stores and Sam’s Clubs on Thanksgiving Day this year, saying that it wants to have its employees spend time with their families during the coronavirus.

Local

Moline-Coal Valley School District approves “Return to Learn” plan

Updated: 7 hours ago
Parents and students of the Moline-Coal Valley School District will have two options in the "Return to Learn" plan: all remote learning or a hybrid plan.

KWQC

Few Strong Storms This Afternoon

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kevin Phelps
Few strong storms this afternoon.

Latest News

Local

Timeline of search for Breasia Terrell

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Talya Faggart
Timeline of search for Breasia Terrell

News

Masks to be required in Clinton County buildings July 21

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The board said masks will be available to the public during the first week of the order for those who don’t have one.

News

Davenport police update the public on search for Breasia Terrell

Updated: 19 hours ago
The Davenport Police Department held a press conference on Monday about the ongoing search for Breasia Terrell.

News

Local businesses to aid in search for Breasia Terrell

Updated: 19 hours ago
Teacher's Aide is one of many QCA businesses putting up missing child posters of Breasia Terrell.

News

1 minor injury, vehicle damaged in Davenport shots fired incident

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Davenport police said they received reports of shots fired at approximately 1:31 p.m. near 1900 Iowa Street.