Hy-Vee to hand out 3 million free masks to customers

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Hy-Vee announced it will distribute three million free masks to people entering its stores starting Monday, July 27.

The company calls this new initiative “Mask It Up To Shut COVID Down. It’s Your Choice.” Hy-Vee said it’s an effort to help support the CDC’s recommendation to wear masks in public.

Starting on Monday, employees will be stationed at the front doors of all Hy-Vee stores to hand out masks to customers who are not wearing one prior to shopping.

Hy-Vee said customers will also notice signage, employee attire and other reminders around the store about the campaign.

The company said its employees have been wearing masks since nearly the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hy-Vee said it was recently named one of the top three supermarkets in America for its handling of the COVID-19 crisis.

