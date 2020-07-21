Advertisement

HyVee’s “Find Your Smile Challenge”

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Daira Driftmier, Director of Hy-Vee’s s popular KidsFit At Home program, joined PSL to raise awareness of this fun challenge that is continuing through the end of August. Since so many other programs and events are cancelled this summer, here’s is a program that offers daily programming to help families continue health and wellness as they explore the eight dimensions of wellness: physical, emotional, social, intellectual, career, spiritual, environmental and financial.

The Find Your Smile challenge workbooks were mailed to all current Hy-Vee KidsFit Club members, and can also be found in your local Hy-Vee store. You can also still join the KidsFit Club to receive your free workbook in the mail at hy-veekidsfit.com/sign-up/.

Once you’ve received your challenge workbook, simply submit your entry for each of the eight dimensions of wellness challenges following the rules inside the workbook for the chance to win Hy-Vee One Step products for yourself and trees to be planted in your community provided by the Arbor Day Foundation. Three winners will be selected based on effort, creativity, aesthetic and execution. Entries must be submitted by Aug. 31, 2020.

For more information, visit hy-veekidsfit.com/find-your-smile/find-your-smile/.

Meet July's KidsFit Club All-Star, Braylon - our favorite 10-year old chef! His passion for being in the kitchen...

Posted by Hy-Vee KidsFit on Saturday, July 18, 2020

