Illinois health officials report 995 new COVID-19 cases, 23 additional deaths

(MGN Image)
By Angela Rose
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 955 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Tuesday, including 23 additional confirmed deaths.

- Cook County – 1 female 50s, 6 males 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

- DuPage County – 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

- Kane County – 1 male 40s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

- Lake County – 1 male 60s

- McHenry County – 2 males 70s

- St. Clair County – 1 female 80s

- Winnebago County – 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

IDPH is reporting a total of 163,703 cases, including 7,324 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 29,745 tests for a total of 2,308,854.  

Health officials said the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 14 - July 20 is 3.1%.  

As of Monday night, 1,466 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, IDPH said 320 patients were in the ICU and 142 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice’s (IDJJ) IYC St. Charles facility has reported  16 new cases of COVID-19 among staff and three new cases among the youth. This has prompted increased mitigation and infection control measures. According to health officials, all youth and staff have been tested for COVID-19 and the facility is implementing programming changes to reduce further spread.

This week the Chester Mental Health Center in Randolph County has reported 27 of its staff and five of its residents have tested positive for COVID-19. 

Also, Shapiro Developmental in Kankakee County reported one resident and six of its staff have tested positive for COVID-19. Health officials say full infection control measures are in operation at these facilities for both staff and residents. 

