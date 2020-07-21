Advertisement

Iowa reporting more cases, additional coronavirus deaths

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(MGN Image)
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) -

The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 503 more COVID-19 cases and six more death in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on July 21, the state’s data is showing a total of 39,420 COVID-19 cases and 799 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 3,952 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 423,223 since the pandemic began.

There are a total of 223 patients hospitalized, with 23 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. 74 of those patients are in the ICU and 32 are on ventilators.

In Scott County, there were 16 additional cases report since yesterday.

