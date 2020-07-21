Masks to be required in Clinton County buildings July 21

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Clinton County Board of Supervisors announced face masks will be required in all county buildings beginning Tuesday, July 21.

The board said it voted on the decision unanimously after reviewing an increase in positive COVID-19 cases in Clinton County over the past three weeks.

Until further notice, the board said the public will be required to wear a face mask or face shield in county buildings. This excludes those under the age of two.

Employees will also be required to wear masks or face shields in common areas of the building or if they cannot maintain a six-feet distance while working.

The board said masks will be available to the public during the first week of the order for those who don’t have one while entering the building.

Remote options to conduct businesses with the county will be offered for those who do not have a mask to wear.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.