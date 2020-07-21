Moline-Coal Valley School District approves “Return to Learn” plan

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - The Moline-Coal Valley school board has approved their “Return to Learn” plan for the upcoming school year.

Parents and students will have 2 options: either all remote learning or a hybrid plan. Parents who want all remote learning for their children must opt out of in-person learning and 3 days of remote learning.

Elementary, middle school and high school students will have 5 hours of instruction every day. Classes at all levels will begin around 8:00 a.m. and will be done before 12:30 p.m.

Middle and high school students will move to “A” block schedule to limit exposure to as many students and teachers as possible.

School leaders also announced students will be required to wear face masks and undergo daily temperature checks.

