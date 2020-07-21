Advertisement

QCA “Pay What You Can” Cafe

NEST Cafe: Nourish Everyone Sustainably Together
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

There is a new type of dining in the Quad Cities featuring “good food and a feel-good experience”. Laura Mahn, founder of NEST Cafe, joins PSL to talk about the mission of the non-profit, how you can find their “pop up” events, and the exciting details about a new permanent, Rock Island location due to open in the Spring of 2021.

NEST (which stands for Nourish Everyone Sustainably Together) is committed to preparing real, nutritious food that can nourish both the body and the community regardless of the means of those that want to eat. There is a “suggested” price for each featured meal. Diners can pay that price or more to help cover the cost of those with less ability to pay. Those that have less means have the option of simply paying what they can.

St, John’s Lutheran Church, 4501 7th Avenue, Rock Island has provided NEST a “pop-up” location to serve curbside pick-up meals and will host the next event on August 3rd from 4-7 p.m. The featured menu will be Southern Style Smoked Pork with Harvest Vegetables Succotash & Fruit cobbler.

NEST Cafe / Email contact: nest.cafe.qc@gmail.com / Facebook Page

NEST Cafe is tackling food insecurity by providing healthy, sustainable, and local food to all with the pay what you can model.

Posted by NEST Café Quad Cities on Sunday, July 5, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rock Island County health officials report 14 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
Health officials said there are 14 patients being hospitalized.

News

Iowa reporting more cases, additional coronavirus deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
The state is reporting more cases over the last 24 hours.

Paula Sands Live

Downtown Davenport Wants Your Input

Updated: 3 hours ago
PSL segment: Downtown Davenport Wants Your Input in a survey that will be used for strategic planning.

News

Walmart to close its stores on Thanksgiving Day

Updated: 3 hours ago
Walmart will close its namesake stores and Sam’s Clubs on Thanksgiving Day this year, saying that it wants to have its employees spend time with their families during the coronavirus.

Paula Sands Live

A New Style of Senior Living

Updated: 4 hours ago
PSL segment: A New Style of Senior Living on The Summit of Bettendorf

Latest News

Paula Sands Live

HyVee’s “Find Your Smile Challenge”

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
Most of the usual summer fun is cancelled this year. But here's a program that encourages lots of activity and family communication surrounding all eight dimensions of wellness. And it's FREE! The "Find Your Smile" challenge to win prizes from HyVee.

Paula Sands Live

Adoptable 4-Legged Friends

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
"CrackerJack" is a caramel-colored male kitty looking for a forever home. You can find out more about him and the other available adoptable pets from the Jackson County Humane Society in Maquoketa.

KWQC

Few Strong Storms This Afternoon

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kevin Phelps
Few strong storms this afternoon.

News

Masks to be required in Clinton County buildings July 21

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The board said masks will be available to the public during the first week of the order for those who don’t have one.

News

Davenport police update the public on search for Breasia Terrell

Updated: 19 hours ago
The Davenport Police Department held a press conference on Monday about the ongoing search for Breasia Terrell.