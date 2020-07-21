QCA “Pay What You Can” Cafe

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

There is a new type of dining in the Quad Cities featuring “good food and a feel-good experience”. Laura Mahn, founder of NEST Cafe, joins PSL to talk about the mission of the non-profit, how you can find their “pop up” events, and the exciting details about a new permanent, Rock Island location due to open in the Spring of 2021.

NEST (which stands for Nourish Everyone Sustainably Together) is committed to preparing real, nutritious food that can nourish both the body and the community regardless of the means of those that want to eat. There is a “suggested” price for each featured meal. Diners can pay that price or more to help cover the cost of those with less ability to pay. Those that have less means have the option of simply paying what they can.

St, John’s Lutheran Church, 4501 7th Avenue, Rock Island has provided NEST a “pop-up” location to serve curbside pick-up meals and will host the next event on August 3rd from 4-7 p.m. The featured menu will be Southern Style Smoked Pork with Harvest Vegetables Succotash & Fruit cobbler.

