Rock Island County health officials report 14 new COVID-19 cases

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department announced 14 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number to 1,373.

Health officials said there are 14 patients being hospitalized.

The number of deaths stands at 30.

The new cases are:

· A woman in her 90s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 70s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

· A man in his teens who is isolating at home

· A boy in his teens who is isolating at home

No additional information about these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

