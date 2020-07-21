Advertisement

Rock Island County health officials report 14 new COVID-19 cases

(KWQC)
By Angela Rose
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department announced 14 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number to 1,373. 

Health officials said there are 14 patients being hospitalized. 

The number of deaths stands at 30.

The new cases are:

·         A woman in her 90s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 70s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his teens who is isolating at home

·         A boy in his teens who is isolating at home

No additional information about these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

