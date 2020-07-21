Timeline of search for Breasia Terrell

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Police and the community have been looking for 10-year-old Breasia Terrell for 10 days. As the search continues to evolve each day, TV6 breaks down the timeline of the investigation.

On Monday, July 20, during a press conference, Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski said they are actively investigating the case of missing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell. She was last seen during the early hours of Friday, July 10th, in the 2700 block of East 53rd Street in Davenport.

The search began that Friday with police presence at Credit Island.

On Saturday ,July 11, Breasia’s mother, Aishia Lankford asked the public to come out to help find her little girl.

”There’s no way that I can take my butt at home again a second night without knowing what’s going on with my baby so please help me,” she said.

The community answered that plea and many self organized their own search parties and searched through the weekend in Davenport.

Four days after Breasia went missing, a court document listed Henry Dinkins, a sex-offender arrested on a registration violation, as a person of interest in the case.

On Tuesday, July 14, Chief Sikorsky gave new details on the person on interest and asked for the public’s assistance for information in regards to Dinkin’s and associated vehicles from Thursday, July 9th, at 10 p.m. to Friday, July 10 at 12 p.m.

“Our community needs help. We need help with information so we can find Breasia,” Sikorsky said.

The next day, July 15, an AMBER Alert for Breasia was issued.

On Thursday, July 16, police announced that the search for the 10-year-old was being expanded to Clinton County.

“I hope we find her, you know, that’s what we all hope for. I mean that’s why we’re all out here now to help the family. To support the mom. Support everyone else, their friends and just doing our part trying to help,” said Bryan Payne, the Deputy Director of Operations for the Scott County Emergency Management Agency, one of the agencies assisting in the organized search efforts.

That evening at a city council meeting, Chief Sikorsky said finding Breasia was their top priority.

On Monday, July 20, during a press conference, Chief Sikorski said that there’s no longer a need for organized searches in the Clinton County area at this time.

Police said they are focusing their efforts on the investigation and thanked the community and the agencies with their assistance in the search efforts and there have been no arrests made that are directly related to this case.

Sikorski said anyone who is interested in assisting or donating to Terrell’s family can contact Family Resources.

