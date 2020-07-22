UPDATE: Cedar County Sheriff’s Office located vehicle that left scene of homicide

CEDAR CO., Iowa (KWQC) - Update: The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office said it has located a vehicle that left the scene of a homicide.

Original Story:

The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying the vehicle from photos it released on Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office said the vehicle left the scene of a homicide that happened on Sunday.

Early on Sunday morning, the sheriff’s office said they received a 911 call reporting a man had been stabbed at a residence south of Clarence in rural Cedar County.

According to the sheriff’s office, 19-year-old Chantz Stevens of Wilton died at the scene.

Milton Jermaine Cole Serrano Jr., 21, of Muscatine, was arrested and charged with murder in the first degree, harassment in the first degree, and criminal mischief in the third degree, according to a press release.

