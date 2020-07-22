Comfortable night ahead - a “window opener” for some!

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:

A refreshing change of air masses has allowed the humidity to drop giving us a comfy Wednesday and a night that will be a window-opener for some

as lows drop back to the upper 50s to low 60s. Thursday and Friday will bring highs in the mid to upper 80s and an increase in humidity by Friday.

There are only slight rain chances as we finish the work week. This weekend highs hit the low 90s with heat indexes near 100. The added humidity will

bring chances of rain to both days but many will stay dry. Rain looks to return Monday as highs drop back to the mid to low 80s early next week.

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY TO CLEAR. LOW: 59°. WIND: LIGHT NORTH

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH: 84°. WIND: N -0 5

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH: 87°

