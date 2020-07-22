Advertisement

Comfortable night ahead - a “window opener” for some!

More heat and humidity by the weekend
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:

A refreshing change of air masses has allowed the humidity to drop giving us a comfy Wednesday and a night that will be a window-opener for some

as lows drop back to the upper 50s to low 60s. Thursday and Friday will bring highs in the mid to upper 80s and an increase in humidity by Friday.

There are only slight rain chances as we finish the work week. This weekend highs hit the low 90s with heat indexes near 100. The added humidity will

bring chances of rain to both days but many will stay dry. Rain looks to return Monday as highs drop back to the mid to low 80s early next week.

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY TO CLEAR. LOW: 59°. WIND: LIGHT NORTH

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH: 84°. WIND: N -0 5

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH: 87°

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Latest News

Forecast

A cool night with lows in the 50s. Low humidity continues Thursday

Updated: 7 hours ago
Very comfy Thursday with lower humidity

Forecast

Some Fog This Morning & A Few Showers

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Kevin Phelps
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

Evening storms for your Tuesday. Looks mostly dry Wednesday.

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:45 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
More rain Tuesday

Forecast

Mostly dry Wednesday and the warming begins

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:43 PM CDT
A bit less humid Wednesday, most of us stay dry!

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Comfy Today

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 9:21 AM CDT
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC morning news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

Forecast

Cooler Today With A Few Storms

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:11 AM CDT
|
By Kevin Phelps
More rain Tuesday

Forecast

Rain chances early this week - Hot by the weekend!

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 7:42 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
More rain Tuesday

Forecast

Some Monday evening rain with more showers and storms on Tuesday!

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 7:41 PM CDT
Evening rain, with dry hours tonight

Forecast

Few Strong Storms This Afternoon

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 9:21 AM CDT
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC morning news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

Forecast

Cooler start to the work week

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:01 AM CDT
|
By Kevin Phelps
Cooler start to the week.