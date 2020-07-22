Advertisement

Downtown Davenport Wants Your Input

Fill out a survey with your opinions for strategic planning
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Kyle Carter of Downtown Davenport Partnership joins PSL to talk about how citizens (not necessarily just Davenport residents) need to take 5-10 minutes to fill out an online perception survey of the downtown’s central business district. This is being done in conjunction with the City of Davenport. The survey results will be used as part of the development of a master plan for the area. Success of the master plan hinges on the development of a clear vision that is community-driven and based in the realities of the Downtown Davenport market.

In addition to demographic information, the survey will include questions pertaining to attractions and events, public realm and placemaking, wayfinding and streetscape and public safety. The survey also will include questions related to COVID-19 re-opening strategy. The three key takeaways the survey results will determine include:

  • Who comes to the downtown?
  • What, or why, do they come to downtown Davenport?
  • How do they get there?

Take the survey at: https://www.downtowndavenport.com/downtown-davenport-master-plan

