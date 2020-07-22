Advertisement

FBI announces $10,000 reward in search for Breasia Terrell

By Angela Rose and Courtney Spinelli
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The FBI announced a $10,000 reward for anyone who has information that assists law enforcement in finding 10-year-old Breasia Terrell or leads to the arrest of anyone involved in her disappearance.

FBI Special Agent in Charge of Omaha division, Kristi Johnson made the announcement during a media briefing on Wednesday. The briefing was held to inform the public about how FBI agents and their resources have been utilized since Terrell was first reported missing on July 10.

Agents and personnel from Omaha headquarters and the Quad City resident agency have been participating in searches, reviewed cell phone records and provided other investigative resources.

“Because of the nature of our work many won’t see the FBI working this investigation,” Johnson said. “We’ve been here from the beginning, thanks to the commitment of our partner, the Davenport Police Department, to use all the resources available to them to find Breasia and bring the person responsible for her disappearance to justice.”

You can watch the full media briefing in the video below.

3 PM DPD/FBI Breasia Terrell Update

Posted by KWQC TV6 News on Wednesday, July 22, 2020

